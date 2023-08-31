No Luton deal for former Red Devils defender who had been training with the Hatters

Luton’s attempts to sign former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe are now over after boss Rob Edwards revealed a deal couldn’t be agreed with the centre half.

The 25-year-old had left Old Trafford in the summer after making 37 first team appearances for the Red Devils, heading to the Brache to join in with the Hatters’ training.

Although he impressed during his time at Town, the former England youth international, who has also played for Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, isn’t going to be helping Luton’s fight for Premier League survival, as Edwards said: “We weren't quite able to agree on anything so that's over."