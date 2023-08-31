News you can trust since 1891
No Luton deal for former Red Devils defender who had been training with the Hatters

Tuanzebe won’t be moving to the Hatters
By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read

Luton’s attempts to sign former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe are now over after boss Rob Edwards revealed a deal couldn’t be agreed with the centre half.

The 25-year-old had left Old Trafford in the summer after making 37 first team appearances for the Red Devils, heading to the Brache to join in with the Hatters’ training.

Although he impressed during his time at Town, the former England youth international, who has also played for Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, isn’t going to be helping Luton’s fight for Premier League survival, as Edwards said: “We weren't quite able to agree on anything so that's over."

"He’s a good lad and a good player and of course we then wish him well, but it's like sometimes you can have any kind of list and look at targets and sometimes it doesn’t quite work out.”

