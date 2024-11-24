No need to panic for Edwards as he plays down injury fears over Luton trio

Town have to take another three players off during Tigers victory

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards didn’t think there was any need to panic despite being forced into yet another three substitutions during yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Hull City at Kenilworth Road.

With Town leading thanks to Mark McGuinness’ close range strike just after the half hour, then in the second period midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who has suffered with a number of injuries issues this term, had to make way for Liam Walsh, the summer signing sitting on the pitch and signalling to the bench he couldn’t carry on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 66 minutes, the recalled Reece Burke, who had missed the last five games with a groin problem also did the same thing, requiring treatment before he made way, before late on, on-loan Tom Krauß also had to go off, geeing up the Hatters fans as he did, long-serving midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on for the final five minutes, as the hosts once again found themselves making a raft of alterations rather than tactical switches.

Tom Krauß applauds the Luton fans after being substituted against Hull City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

After Jamaican international Amari’i Bell dropped out before kick-off with an unspecified injury, and with Luton heading to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday evening before going to Norwich City next weekend, it looked like Edwards could be limited with his options again, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, as he said: “Shandon was just cramping up and Burkey had been out for a little while and we were asking quite a lot of him as well.

"It was more looking after him and making sure then that he didn't pick up anything as we’re pushing people. They've all come through it, Tom as well, just cramping up and getting tired towards the end. A few bumps and bruises, a bit of cramp and things like that, but I think we caught people at the right time, got them off at the right time. I don’t think that anyone needs to panic too much as we’ve got more but not everyone’s at a point at the moment where they can just go and rattle off 96 minutes.”