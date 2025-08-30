Nordas finally nets first Luton goal as tree-mendous Town down Brewers

League One: Burton Albion 0 Luton Town 3

Luton Town produced by far their best performance of the season as they clocked up their biggest win of the campaign to date when easing to a 3-0 victory at Burton Albion this afternoon.

With the Hatters kitted out in their new green away shirt, which when unveiled saw the club announce that a new tree would be planted at Power Court for every goal scored when worn, it led the 1,500 visiting fans who made the trip to the Pirelli Stadium have a whale of time throughout the contest. They serenaded their players with chants of 'Green Army’ during the warm-up, as the home supporters must have been left puzzled by the visiting faithful's obsession with saplings, as chants of 'we've got more trees than you,' and 'one tree to the Luton boys' made it a thoroughly entertaining encounter for those in the away end.

Back to the football though and the Hatters had made three changes to their side from the 1-0 loss against Cardiff City last weekend, Gideon Kodua, Jerry Yates and Zack Nelson all starting, the latter for the first time in League One this term. That saw skipper Kal Naismith dropped to the bench, Jordan Clark taking the captain's armband, joining Liam Walsh and Nahki Wells, where academy graduate Christian Chigozie was included along with summer addition Jake Richards.

With the hosts having two injuries to contend with early on, the opening 10 minutes were extremely stop-start, but Luton were able to get the momentum thanks to Lasse Nordas's first goal for the club on 18 minutes. It all came about from the masterful George Saville's brilliantly-timed tackle in the midfield, as he took man and ball, with Nelson collecting possession and instantly finding the Norwegian away to his left.

The forward, who had been without a goal in his previous 14 appearances since joining in January, took a touch and unleashed a low left-footed shot that took a slight deflection on its way through home keeper Jordan Amissah, much to the delight of the striker and his clearly overjoyed team-mates. The Brewers stopper did prevent Nordas from doubling his tally on 22 minutes, as Milli Alli's deflected cross was turned goalwards by the stretching forward, only the home keeper able to divert the ball away.

With half an hour gone, strike partner Jerry Yates missed a golden chance to open his Town account too, as Alli did excellently once more to fashion a crossing opportunity, his delivery taking a nick which clearly deceived Yates, who could only prod wide of an open goal from a few yards out. Albion showed they were a danger at set-pieces, a deep free kick met at the back post by an unmarked Udoka Godwin-Malife who forced Josh Keeley to parry behind.

The resulting corner was then bundled into the net but referee Peter Wright adjudged a hand to have been used in doing so and the equaliser was swiftly chalked off. In an entertaining first period, Luton were inches away on 37 minutes, Nelson picking the ball up around 25 yards from goal and having a pop, unleashing a terrific strike that beat Amissah but cannoned against the inside of the post and bounced away.

Town continued to play some impressive attacking football, particularly on the left, as a clever ball by Clark sent the overlapping Saville away, with his low cross just needing a team-mate to gamble and it was 2-0. Luton didn't need to wait too long to extend their advantage though, as on the stroke of half time, they won the ball back high up once more, Yates doing well and when Nelson's shot was saved by Amissah's legs, Alli thundered a superb first time shot that flew into the side-netting as he celebrated with his now trademark backflip.

With the away end in fine voice, Town just had to make sure they kept things tight from free kicks, Godwin-Malife escaping at the back post once more to see his volley into the six yard box importantly cleared by Clark. Having dominated the opening 45 minutes, Town didn't start with the same authority after the interval, as Jake Beesley got the better of McGuinness to see the whites of Keeley's eyes only to then fortunately curl wide.

Town, with Nelson, coming to the fore, were able to regain some authority, as they got their press right when pressurising their opponents, Kodua seeing his cross cleared away. However, the academy graduate did put even more breathing space between the teams with 59 minutes gone courtesy of a glorious move on the left.

Started by some nifty footwork from Clark, the midfielder found Nordas who powered forward and then waited for the perfect moment to slip in one of Town's own, able to waltz past an opponent and then slam in his first league goal for the club. Luton still weren't at their best defensively though, a cross from the left seeing Tyrese Shade left all alone just six yards out, his tame header fingertipped away by Keeley.

Town brought on Liam Walsh and Nahki Wells for Nelson and Yates, with the pair combining well, Walsh's crossfield pass leading to his fellow replacement firing in a blast that Amissah tipped over. Charlie Webster dragged tamely wide from 25 yards, at the other end Christ Makosso continued his vain search to score a first goal in English football, getting nowhere near once more this occasion, shanking woefully into the massed ranks of Luton fans who didn't appear to mind much, as they had their tree goals and most importantly, tree points.

Brewers: Jordan Amissah, Udoka Godwin-Malife (C), Jack Armer, Toby Sibbick, JJ McKiernan (Julian Larsson 46), Charlie Webster, Jake Beesley, Tyrese Shade (Fabio Tavares 81), Kyran Lofthouse, Dylan Williams (Kegs Chauke 46), Sebastian Revan (Jason Sraha 81). Subs not used: Kamil Dudek, Jasper Moon, Josh Taroni.

Hatters: Jake Keeley, Gideon Kodua (Kal Naismith 78), Milli Alli (Cohen Bramall 89), Mark McGuinness, Christ Makosso, Nigel Lonwijk, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Zack Nelson (Liam Walsh 73), Lasse Nordås, Jerry Yates (Nahki Wells 73). Subs not used: James Shea, Jake Richards, Christian Chigozie. Referee: Peter Wright. Booked: Nelson 31. Attendance: 4,487 (1,675 Hatters).