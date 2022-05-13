O'Brien set to return but Terriers have doubts over ex-Hatter Pearson and Welsh star Thomas

Huddersfield Town expect to have midfielder Lewis O’Brien back for tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg clash at Kenilworth Road, although have doubts over the availability of ex-Hatter Matty Pearson and Welsh international Sorba Thomas.

The 23-year-old missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Bristol City due to a hip injury, but has been back in training this week ahead of the two-legged contest.

For Thomas and Pearson, who spent three years with Luton, playing 136 times and scoring 10 goals, the news is also encouraging after the defender’s month-long absence due to a knee injury.

Former Hatter Matty Pearson is back in training for Huddersfield

In his press conference, manager Carlos Corberan said: “The situation is positive with the squad.

"O'Brien will train and if it goes well he will play, if not we will make the same decision we made last week.

"Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson are training, but there is no chance they can start because they have been out for a long time.

"But it's positive for us to have them back in training and making good progress."

Town skipper Sonny Bradley, who formed a solid centre back partnership with Pearson during his time at the Hatters, hasn’t spoken to his former team-mate ahead of the contest, but will catch up with him when the season is finally done and dusted.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to Matty this week, I think he’s probably the same as me and understands the magnitude of the game.

“Weeks like this, I think we both understand we need to keep ourselves to ourselves and concentrate on what our own clubs and team-mates are doing.

“Matty’s a great lad and I’ve spoken to him throughout the season.

"He’s been unlucky to pick up an injury at an important time in the season.

“After the fixtures are done I will speak to Matty and in the summer, however the season goes, I probably will meet up with him and probably have a beer.”

Meanwhile, Corberan, who has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for April with five wins and and one draw, is one of the success stories of the second tier this term.

He has led his Terriers side to third in the table, as they go into the first leg on the back of a seven matches unbeaten run, chalking up six victories.

However, the Spaniard was quick to point out just what a fine campaign his opposite number Nathan Jones has had, saying: “For me he's done an excellent job.

"He was manager of the season and for me it's very well deserved.

"It's going to be a very good game and against a very good coach.

"He's been there two times, he came back and kept them in the division and has taken them to a better position every year.

"He deserves all the credit as a coach because he's done a top job.”

Like the Hatters manager and players though, Corberan is not allowing himself to dream of walking out at Wembley just yet, adding: “No chance for us, it's not something that's in our minds.

"We're going to play a very strong and competitive Luton team over 180 minutes and we know it's going to be extremely demanding.

"Of the play-off teams the only one we've not beaten away is Luton.

"Their home record against the top six is excellent.