Odoffin and Jones on the bench as Wilshere explains his three changes for Cobblers

League One: Northampton Town v Luton Town

Luton boss Jack Wilshere has three changes for their trip to Northampton Town this afternoon, while the long-term injured duo Hakeem Odoffin and Izzy Jones are back on the bench for the first time this season.

The Hatters chief has changed both of his full backs, with Cohen Bramall and Nigel Lonwijk both recalled, with Christ Makosso missing out completely, while Kal Naismith has moved inside to partner Teden Mengi, meaning Mads Andersen is on the bench. Youngster Jake Richards is also back in, with Milli Alli out due to illness.

Explaining his changes and the return of Jones and Odoffin, Wilshere said: “We’ve moved Kal inside, we wanted to get a little bit more balance. Cohen has been training really well, we want to see him, see what he can give to the team, the energy he brings and Nige unfortunately missed out last week because of the injury he picked up. He's come back in, he was going to play last week and he’s had a really good week in training. He gives us something a little bit different I think, while unfortunately Milli was ill last night, so he didn't make it.

Izzy Jones is back on the bench this afternoon - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

“I think for the fans, even for the players it’s amazing (to have Odoffin and Jones back). It’s good news for us and we want those problems, I want them to give me problems, who are we going to pick? The intensity in this league, we have to go full blast for 60 minutes and then some players might have to come off and then it’s up to the others to finish it off.”

With Luton being roared on by a sold-out away end at Sixfields, then on his first taste of life away from Kenilworth Road, he added: “It’s going to be my first away experience of this league, my first away experience of the travelling fans, and my message to the fans will be the same, I’ll be consistent with that. We need them, we do, it’s the truth.

"I say this to the players, we have to understand their frustrations because of the journey they’ve been on that some of the players have been on with them. But we’re accountable, we need to accept it and we need to commit to getting out of this league again. In my experience, having fans that are okay a little bit frustrated at times but they really, really care, is better than having it the other way. We know the fans care, we care and we will show that.”

Cobblers: Ross Fitzsimons, Dean Campbell, Sam Hoskins ©, Kamaral Swyer, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah, Jordan Thorniley, Joe Wormleighton, Michael Forbes, Jack Perkins, Terry Taylor. Subs: Lee Burge, Jordan Willis, Cameron McGeehan, Michael Jacobs, Ethan Wheatley, Kyle Edwards, Ollie Evans.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Teden Mengi, Kal Naismith ©, Cohen Bramall, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne, Jake Richards, Gideon Kodua, Nahki Wells. Subs: James Shea, Mads Andersen, Hakeem Odoffin, Izzy Jones, Jerry Yates, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas. Referee: Matt Corlett.