On-loan Arsenal midfielder Lokonga urges Luton to 'be smart' in Premier League survival bid

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​New Town signing Albert Sambi Lokonga believes the Hatters must ‘be smart’ in their bid to achieve Premier League survival this season.

The loan addition from Arsenal moved to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day recently, joining on a season-long deal, as he was in the directors box for the 2-1 loss against West Ham United before the international break, which made it three defeats in a row for Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, having been with Crystal Palace last term, featuring nine times in the top flight when the Eagles were embroiled in a relegation battle which they managed to navigate their way through successfully, has given the Belgian international prior knowledge at just what is needed to stay up.

New Luton signing Albert Sambi Lokonga - pic: Andy Rowland

He said: “I have experience because I’ve been on loan at Palace so I know we need to grab every point that we can.

“If it’s winning, if it’s sometimes draw some games, but we need to be smart and we need to be in front of the goal, ruthless.

“It was not a bad performance (against West Ham), we were that close to coming back in the game, then that second goal killed the momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Even after the one goal we scored, we still had chances to come back in the game.

"We need to believe every time and need to have the fans behind us to push every day and every game."

Manager Rob Edwards has already spoken of how big a role the Hatters supporters can play in his side’s effort to beat the drop, and although having witnessed them just the once so far, it's something Lokonga already agrees with.

He continued: “We’re going to need them for all the season.

“I got a video of us stepping into the stadium and I was hearing big noise, so I’m really buzzing to play in front of the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hopefully they will push us and give us energy in all the games that we will play at home.

“They give us energy to go and to go again as for sure we're going to have moments where it's going to be difficult.

"We will need them to push us and to feel the confidence from them that they’re still behind us.

"Because everybody wants to stay in the league, the players, the board and the fans, so we're all together in the same boat.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On just how he feels he can help with Luton’s attempts to remain in the top flight this term, Lokonga, who made 39 appearances for the Gunners after a £15m move from Anderlecht in July 2021, 25 of them in the Premier League, said: "I have a contract with them (Arsenal), but first, I have one mission here, to be with the club.

“What I can bring to the team is that I am a guy who can help my team-mates with the ball and without the ball, by speaking with them, helping them with communication.”

Lokonga should get a chance to show those qualities in Saturday’s trip to Fulham, as he is relishing the opportunity to play a first competitive game since April 25.

He is determined to enjoy whatever experience comes his way with the Hatters too, adding: “I can’t wait to play, to feel the grass, to be there with my team-mates, to fight, to score goals, to enjoy, to suffer together.