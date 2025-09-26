On-loan Wolves defender one of three Luton players ruled out against Rovers

Trio ruled out while defender is also a doubt

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed that on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nigel Lonwijk is one of three players who have been ruled out of tomorrow afternoon’s home match against Doncaster Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions since his arrival from Molineux in the summer, starting seven of Town’s eight league matches, utilised in both a centre half and wingback role. However, he won’t be available to face a side who are seventh in the table on Saturday, also joining striker Jerry Yates and midfielder Jordan Clark in missing out, with defender Cohen Bramall a doubt as well.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Bloomfield said: “Nigel Lonwijk is injured, Jerry Yates is concussed, so we expect him to be available for next Saturday. Clicker has had a slight issue with his calf, so he’s out for the weekend. Cohen Bramall’s ill, but he’s just done an individual session on his own, so we hope he may be available, so we’ve lost a couple.

Nigel Lonwijk will miss tomorrow's home match with Doncaster Rovers - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“Nigel rolled his ankle in the first half (at Lincoln) when he got booked. He played on through it but it’s not been right, so he’s had a scan and we’re just going to try and get him fit as quickly as we possibly can, but he’s not available this weekend.”

Meanwhile, regarding Bramall, who signed on the eve of Town’s League One campaign, but has only started one third tier match since, Bloomfield continued: “Cohen’s maybe fit. He wasn’t allowed in the group this morning, but he’s gone and done an individual session Covid-type style out on his own when we used to train on our own. That’s the best way to describe it, on his own, in the fresh air. If he can come through that he can be available for the match-day squad tomorrow.”

With Yates out as well, having picked up his injury after being clattered by Imps keeper George Wickens in first half stoppage time of the 3-1 loss, bizarrely booked in the aftermath, then the Town manager has a choice to make over who he goes with upfront, Nahki Wells starting at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, with Joe Gbode chosen instead of Lasse Nordas to come on at the break in place of Yates.

Bloomfield said: “Joseph is obviously still a young lad, another young player that we’re trying to develop, trying to coach and trying to improve. He came on in the second half and did well, Lasse showed his moments, Nahki has got extreme experience, so we've got options upfront as well.”

There have also been calls to see more of young midfielder Jake Richards, who joined from Exeter City in the summer and impressed on his full debut against Barnet in the Vertu Trophy recently, plus Lamine Fanne, who before being selected in the match-day 18 at Lincoln had missed out on the last three squads. Asked if the injuries now push the duo closer to selection, Bloomfield added: “Yes it does. Every one of our fit and available players will be in our squad tomorrow.”