Osho believes Snodgrass signing shows just what Luton are trying to achieve

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Robert Snodgrass has signed for Luton

Town defender Gabe Osho believes the signing of ex-Scottish international and former Premier League midfielder Robert Snodgrass just shows what the club is trying to achieve this season.

The 34-year-old, who has made over 170 appearances in the top flight during his career, also winning 28 caps for his country, penned a deal at Kenilworth Road until the end of the season on Friday following his departure from West Bromwich Albion recently.

Snodgrass, who won the second tier play-offs when at Hull City in May 2016 and also helped Leeds United reach the Championship by winning promotion from League One in 2010, has targeted further glory at Wembley this term.

When asked how he has been in training, Osho said: "He’s literally fitted into the team already, I can’t believe it as he’s only trained once.

"It just shows, that type of signing shows what the club is building to.

"He’ll help us in our push towards the end of the season and we’ll see where we end up.”

Snodgrass’s arrival has added some real know-how to the Town squad, who have made excellent use of the older heads in the squad season, with Cameron Jerome, 34, Danny Hylton, 33, Henri Lansbury, 31, all playing their parts to push the Hatters into the top six.

Two of the them combined for what was a crucial winner against Derby County on Saturday, as Jerome’s knock down saw Hylton score the only goal of the game from the edge of the box and on the pair, Osho continued: “He’s (Hylton) a personality.

"Day in day out, he’s always making everyone laugh and the gaffer has got the mixture right between younger players and more experienced players.

"He’s a funny guy around the training ground, but more importantly, he’s a good player are you’re seeing with back to back goals, so it was brilliant to see him score.