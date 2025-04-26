Out of contract Lockyer will definitely try and play again even if it's not with Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton defender Tom Lockyer understands the concerns that will come with his desire to return to playing against, but has declared he will still push ahead with those dreams next season, even if that isn’t with the Hatters.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during Town’s trip to AFC Bournemouth back in December 2023, as his heart stopped for over two minutes on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium. The incident came after he had also collapsed during the early stages of Town’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City back in May 2023, taken to hospital with what he later revealed was an atrial fibrillation.

He has since had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted, and after working with the same cardiologist who treated Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen in Denmark, before undergoing rigorous health checks, was able to return to training at the Brache around eight months ago to take the first steps towards a possible playing return.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Liam Smith

That had been ramped up even further, Lockyer due to be involved in the first of his three required practise matches until disaster struck and he suffered an ankle injury, which has required two bouts of surgery to try and correct. Speaking to the BBC, the Welsh international accepts most will think it is a risk to try and his playing career, it is still his firm intention to to do so, saying: “I understand everyone’s concern with that, but for me, I’m such an active guy, regardless of whether I’m playing football, my whole life has been sport.

"Whether that’s cricket, rugby, football, golf whatever that is, I’m just sport mad, so the thought of life without sport, it just doesn't work with me. I think mentally I wouldn't be able to cope with that. I sat down with the cardiologist and said, is that going to be the case because if I do hang them up I'm still going to be down playing five a sides, anyone in Bristol needs a five a side partner give me a shout! I’m still going to be active and if I can be active in the fields and he said that's fine, why can't I be active on the football pitch again? That’s the way I see it, as long as it can be done safely, I'll be looking to do it.

"I went out to Amsterdam to work with Christian Eriksen’s cardiologist out there who is absolutely top, and every time I do exercise I have an ECG monitor and everything they’ve seen so far, touch wood, they’ve not seen one single heartbeat they don’t like. So it’s a little bit bewildering why it happened to me, everything that did happen heart-wise, but I’m glad they’ve not picked anything up.”

On where that might be though, Lockyer, who has played 117 times for the Hatters since joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic in September 2020, before being ruled out of adding to those this term when he suffered the training ground blow, continued: “You have to do your squads at the end of January and as soon as I didn't make that there was no rush to get back. It was just take your time, make sure you get it right, so it will be next season now.

"Who knows where that will be? Obviously I'm out of contract at Luton, so who knows what'll happen there? I'll do my games and if I get through them then I'll just see what happens. I'm not concerned either way. The way I see it, is any moment I get to spend back on a football pitch I'm going to cherish so much, and I hope there's plenty of them."

When he finally does wind down a playing career that also saw him play for Bristol Rovers, plus win 16 caps for his country, Lockyer still wants to remain involved in the game in some way too, adding: “I don’t know whether I’d like the stress of being a manager, I’ve got to be honest with you, but I do like the thought of being a coach and being on the grass day to day.

"I think I’ve got so much to give. I think I see the game, especially defensively, very well and I think I can pass that on to others. So something like bring the 23s through, helping them try to make the first team, but I’m not turning my back on football that’s for sure. I’m not stressed though, I’ve got my health, I’ve got my beautiful daughter now so what’s there to be worried about?”