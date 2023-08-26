Out of favour Newcastle United midfielder is reportedly a target for Luton Town

Luton have been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s out of favour midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The 28-year-old, who came through the academy at Arsenal, moved to St James’ Park in July 2016, signed by then manager Rafa Benitez for a fee of around £2.5m, helping the Magpies win promotion back to the Premier League.

He remained in the side when Steve Bruce took over, but then suffered long term knee injury December 2021 and hasn’t been able to add to his 171 appearances and six goals for Newcastle since.

Hayden was loaned to Championship side Norwich City last term, but further injury issues restricted the former England youth international to just 14 outings for the Canaries.

Back on Tyneside this summer, manager Eddie Howe has stated Hayden will be allowed to move on, as speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, when discussing the midfielder and team-mate Jeff Hendrick, he said: “I had those conversations with the players last year about training away from the group, only so I could control the numbers I was working with.

"I don't anticipate that changing to be honest.

"They've done very well and been great servants to the football club and we certainly respect them.

Isaac Hayden in action for Newcastle United against Manchester City in December 2021 - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

"But sometimes you need a clear break and focus on the players who will play a part in the season."

Daily Mail North-East football correspondent Craig Hope is now reporting Luton are looking at the possibility of signing Hayden, as Town chief Rob Edwards has already confirmed that his is looking to add to the 10 players he has signed at Kenilworth Road this season.

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is training with the club, while speaking to Sky Sports last night after the 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, he said: “We’re still working on one or two bits, but I’m delighted with what we’ve done.

“We’ve shown we competed in the last two games, Brighton away and Chelsea away are difficult games for us.

"I know we’ve not taken anything from them but I think we’ve shown that we are able to compete.