Luton are believed to have failed in their attempts to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The 26-year-old, who played 25 times for the Baggies last year, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process, had been left out of Albion’s 4-3 pre-season friendly win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

TalkSPORT stated that was due to a bid of around £2.5m by the Hatters being accepted, although manager Carlos Corberan went on to state nothing had been agreed between Town and his number one.

Alex Palmer walks out for Luton during his emergency loan spell at Kenilworth Road in March 2022 - pic: Gareth Owen

However, the Express & Star reported last night that although the offer was higher than originally stated, it has been rejected by the Baggies, meaning the academy graduate will remain at the Hawthorns this term.

If that is the case, Luton will now have to switch their attentions elsewhere yet again after missing out on a number of goalkeeping targets during the summer transfer window.

Following their decision not to re-sign Ethan Horvath on a permanent basis from Nottingham Forest, after the USA international made 51 appearances during the Hatters’ promotion winning campaign, they were interested in both former Bosnia & Herzegovina international Asmir Begovic and Manchester United’s Tom Heaton.

However, Begovic has since moved to QPR after his contract with Bournemouth expired, while Heaton is believed to be staying at Old Trafford to provide cover for £47.2m signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan, after the long-serving David de Gea was released when his deal ran out.