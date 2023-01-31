Pepple finds the net but Luton Development squad lose out to Terriers B

Luton forward Aribim Pepple was on target for Town's Development squad

​Aribim Pepple scored his first goal in Luton colours during a 4-1 defeat for Town's Development squad at Huddersfield Town B this afternoon.

​The former Calgary striker, recently recalled from a loan spell at League Two side Grimsby, was named in the starting line-up to face a strong Terriers outfit, along with Casey Pettit, Conor Lawless and Avan Jones.

In gusty conditions, Kian Harratt fired wide for the hosts, before Jameson Horlick made a superb reaction save from Tyreece Simpson, Brodie Spencer heading the resulting set-piece wide.

Luton forced a succession of corners on the half hour but couldn’t find a way through, while Harratt whistled wide from 25 yards.

Horlick was in action once more before half time, saving well from Harratt, as Casey Pettit got up to head Lawless’ free kick over the bar.

After the break, Daniel Idiakhoa, currently on loan at Hitchin, saw his shot blocked by Joseph Johnson.

Town stopper Horlick needed to be alert to prevent Charles Ondo from scoring, before he had his crossbar ratted when Tom Iorpenda let fly from range.

The deadlock was finally broken on 67 minutes when Cian Phillpot fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards, while seven minutes later, Brahim Diarra applied the finishing touch to a counter attack to double Huddersfield’s lead

Luton had one back with 11 minutes left when the ball was given away and Pepple went through to beat the advancing Jacob Chapman and halve the deficit.

However, Iorpenda swiftly restored the two goal advantage when his corner caught in the wind to defeat Horlick.

Jones went close with a drive from the edge of the box, but Kyle Hudlin completed the scoring, when firing into the top corner.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Max Scott, Casey Pettit, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell, Axel Piesold, Conor Lawless, Josh Allen, Daniel Idiakhoa, Aribim Pepple.