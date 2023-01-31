Aribim Pepple starts for Luton at Huddersfield

Striker Aribim Pepple is starting for Luton in their Development squad friendly against Huddersfield B this afternoon.

The summer signing from Calgary FC was recalled from his loan spell at League Two Grimsby recently and gets his first chance to impress manager Rob Edwards in the fixture held at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex, with kick-off at 1pm.

Midfielder Casey Pettit is also included, as are Avan Jones and Conor Lawless, while there are also places for U18s Jack Bateson and Josh Odell, although Ed McJannet is missing, rumoured to be interesting Italian top flight clubs Lecce and Sassuolo.

The hosts have gone with a strong side, as former Blackpool defender Ollie Turton and French midfielder Brahima Diarra both start.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Max Scott, Casey Pettit, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell, Axel Piesold, Conor Lawless, Josh Allen, Daniel Idiakhoa, Aribim Pepple.

Subs: Tyrell Giwa, Sam Bentley.