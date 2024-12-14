Popular Town stopper Kaminski looking forward to Ewood Park return

Belgian international heads back to Blackburn Rovers

​Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is relishing the chance to head back to his former side Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The 32-year-old had moved to Ewood Park for a fee of just under £500,000 from Belgian side Gent in the summer of 2020, going on to making 118 appearances before his move to Kenilworth Road three years later. During that time in Lancashire, Kaminski was a huge hit with fans, named Player of the Season in his first campaign, as on his return, he said: “I’m looking forward to that as it’s a club where I still have a lot of friends.

"They are doing well and I was there for three years, so Lewis Travis, Tom Hyam, Tyrhys Dolan are still there and the goalie coach is still there, so quite a few. I had a really nice time there as well, so I'm looking forward to seeing everyone. I’m playing for Luton now, it’s obvious that we need the points, they need the points. I'm playing for Luton so we have to win.”

Luton will be firm underdogs at the weekend having lost their last six matches away from Kenilworth Road and conceding 20 goals in that time. Asked just why the Hatters have been so easy to beat outside of Bedfordshire, Kaminski added: “If I knew, we wouldn't be performing like that. I think we’ve had some solid games as well, it’s not always been bad. At home we feel more confident, that’s for sure. Away we are trying to find the right formula to perform, but ultimately it’s about picking up points and getting the wins.

"The confidence, I have to say it’s not been very good recently obviously because of the results, but that's also in football as well as life in general. If it’s not going well, your confidence is generally low, but you’ve always got the choice to work hard and make it work. We are trying to find a solution, but if we knew we could solve it straight away. Sometimes it’s a bit of momentum, a bit of luck that we need and how do you get that? Put your head down, work hard and try to change the situation. Look at yourself and say these I should do better or this I should do more, that's the only way forward, in my opinion.”