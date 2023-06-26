Portsmouth boss Mousinho ends his quest to bring in Luton keeper Macey

Luton goalkeeper Matt Macey’s chances of moving to League One Portsmouth on a permanent basis appear to be over after the former Arsenal stopper’s wages were reportedly boosted by the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old had rejoined Town in the summer of 2022 from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian, following a loan spell back in January 2017, but only played once, that a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, and lost his place on the bench to Harry Isted.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with the south coast club, making an excellent impression during his time at Fratton Park, keeping nine clean sheets in 21 games.

Matt Macey during his time with Portsmouth - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

With Pompey boss John Mousinho keen on signing Macey, a move was hoped to be thrashed out in the summer, but after bringing in former Cambridge United keeper Will Norris following his release from Burnley, any hope of doing such a deal look to have ended.

Speaking to the Portsmouth Evening News on why that is the case, Mousinho said: “Matt served us really well, but as soon as Luton got promoted it just became a bit more difficult economically for it to work.

“I thought Matt did really, really well at the back end of last season.

"I thought he was excellent for us and everyone recognised that.

“It was something we were looking at, but in terms of having those two on the list we’re really, really pleased to have got Will.”

Town currently have three keepers on their books, with James Shea and Jack Walton still at Kenilworth Road alongside Macey.