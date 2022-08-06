Potts finds the net as Luton dig in for a hard earned point at Burnley

Dan Potts wheels away after making it 1-0 to Luton at Burnley this afternoon

A valiant second half performance from the Hatters saw them pick up an excellent point at Burnley this afternoon and extend their unbeaten run to the season.

Ahead through Dan Potts' early goal, Luton were pegged back just five minutes after the restart, as although the Clarets had the better of things in terms of chances, they couldn't break through again as Town took a deserved share of the spoils.

Boss Nathan Jones just one change for the clash at Turf Moor, striker Harry Cornick replacing Carlton Morris to partner Elijah Adebayo upfront, while Luke Berry and Reece Burke were fit enough to make the bench.

Despite a big fanfare about Vincent Kompany's first home game as Burnley manager, the Clarets having been a Premier League side at this stage last season, Town were certainly not overawed in the early stages, settling better and taking the lead with just five minutes on the clock

Some strong forward play by Elijah Adebayo saw the ball put out for a throw and when the ensuing cross wasn't cleared, an unmarked Potts slammed home to open both his and Luton's account in the Championship this term, with a first goal since February 13, 2021.

He might have had another moments later, rising highest to meet Luke Freeman's excellent corner only to see his header deflect over.

Burney then started to find their stride and enjoy a extended spell of possession, match-winner against Huddersfield Ian Maatsen's drive taking a nick on its way behind.

Back came Luton in what was an open start to the contest, Allan Campbell releasing Adebayo inside the area and his angled attempt bounced off Charlie Taylor, appearing to have outfoxed Muric, only for the keeper to backpedal and claim just before Cornick could pounce.

With Gabe Osho making two crucial interceptions to prevent the hosts bearing down on Ethan Horvath, with half an hour gone, Town threatened doubling their advantage, only for Freeman, who was yet again proving his worth in midfield with some neat touches, slicing a volley off target.

Home keeper Muric, often living a charmed life outside of his area, then got lucky as miles from home, he raced to meet Adebayo who had beaten the offside trap, getting a fortunate block with his outstretched leg otherwise the Town forward was clean through with an empty net in front of him.

After the break, the Clarets brought on recently recruited Belgian midfielder Manuel Benson, signed in the week from Antwerp, who proceeded to hug the touch-line, determined to cut on in his left foot, while Maatsen looked to level from distance, his effort sailing harmlessly over.

The Chelsea loanee was given time and space again moments later, with Horvath adjudged to have got a fingertip to his low effort when it looked like he hadn't.

From the corner, the Clarets were level with 50 on the clock, as Adebayo wasn't able to get enough on his clearance, Josh Brownhill curled emphatically into the corner giving Horvath no chance, as the already noisy atmosphere inside the stadium ratcheted up a fair few decibels.

Ashley Barnes flicked a header over as the hosts looked to make the most of their renewed optimism, Potts and Allam Campbell just about making last ditch blocks as the Clarets kept the pressure well and truly on, the experienced striker seeing another attempt bounce narrowly over.

With Carlton Morris on for Cornick, Luton still looked to retake the lead themselves, the sub, one of four players to have a shot blocked in the space of 30 seconds, also picking up a yellow for crudely ending a Clarets attack.

Midway through the second period, Jones brought on Burke and Cauley Woodrow, but it remained Burnley who appeared the most likely, the increasingly influential Benson collecting Barnes' pass but slicing wide.

Barnes, who has having a real battle with skipper Sonny Bradley now, with plenty going on off the ball, had an even better opportunity inside the final 10 minutes, a quick long throw causing real problems in the Luton defence and the forward sidefooted waywardly from close range when the ball dropped invitingly to him.

Town almost nicked it in the final minutes, a raking free kick dropping at the feet of Morris, but he couldn't beat a posse of covering defenders, as Luton extended their unbeaten record at Turf Moor to seven matches.

Clarets: Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien (Manuel Benson 46), Ian Maatsen, Dara Costelloe (Vitinho 82).

Subs not used: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Adam Phillips, Owen Dodgson

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho (Henri Lansbury 85), Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts, Allan Campbell (Cauley Woodrow 67), Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman (Reece Burke 67), Harry Cornick (Carlton Morris 58), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury.

Referee: Darren Bond.