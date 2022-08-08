Potts reveals Town's players looked like they been 'smashed 4-0' despite battling to a 'good' Burnley point

Town defender Dan Potts revealed the Hatters players looked like they had been ‘smashed 4-0’ when returning to the dressing room at Burnley on Saturday, despite taking what was actually a well earned point from the contest.

It was Potts who had struck to give the visitors the lead on just five minutes, slotting into the net after Elijah Adebayo’s header dropped invitingly to him after fine work from Amari’i Bell.

Despite looking comfortable at the break, Luton themselves were then breached with five minutes of the second period gone, Josh Brownhill curling emphatically beyond Ethan Horvath when pouncing on to Adebayo’s weak clearance.

Dan Potts is mobbed by his Hatters team-mates after putting Luton in front at Turf Moor on Saturday

Although a draw at the recently relegated Premier League side, who appointed former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany recently, spending millions in transfer window to boost their squad having lost a number of their high profile players, was something most supporters would have accepted before the game, having scored the first goal, Potts admitted that for the players, there was a tinge of frustration they hadn’t left with all three points.

He said: “You look at the game as a whole, it’s probably a decent point.

“It’s a tough place to come, not many of the lads have played here, you knew first game for them, new manager, you could see the atmosphere and I thought we dealt with it early on well.

"We got the goal and then we knew what they’re about from last week.

"They’re a good team, so coming off the field with a point, you probably look back and think it’s a good point.

“Before the game, the main thing was, nothing to fear, we go again, another 11 players we’re playing against, different shirt and that’s what gave us the success last year.

“We didn’t really fear anyone. You’ve always got to respect the opponents but there was an element of not having too much respect when we went away from home.

“You probably come in the dressing room and you probably think we’ve been smashed 4-0.

"A lot of disappointed faces, but I think that was just the way the game was in the end.

“When you come off the pitch and you know you were under the cosh to a certain extent, they didn’t really create that much, but you know they had a lot of the ball, so when we look back on Monday, we’ll probably think it was a good point.”

With the Clarets fans in boisterous mood from before kick-off, eager to get behind their side and new boss Kompany following relegation to the Championship, the home supporters stuck with their side throughout, even when going behind early.

The decibel levels were ratcheted up even further after Brownhill’s effort found the corner of the net, with the majority of the near 20,000 in attendance urging Burnley forward to nab a winner.

Although Ashley Barnes and new signing Manuel Benson came closest, Luton managed to see the closing stages out and ensure they remain unbeaten this term.

On keeping their heads after being pegged back, Potts said: “When that happens, you’re looking around the lads and they know the position we’re in now.

"Listen, we’ve just conceded, we’ve got a long way to go, you could hear the noise in the stadium, but I thought we dealt with it really well.

"I don’t remember them having too many chances, they had a lot of the ball, we worked on it this week, out of possession, we knew what was coming, and we’ve got our rewards in the end.

"The manager said to Ethan, ‘looking back on the game, can you remember having much to do other than the goal?’

"And he said ‘no, not really.’

"It was similar to Birmingham last week, what he had to do he did comfortably, there wasn’t really any clear-cut chances where he had to make last ditch saves.

"That’s sometimes what you look for, did you get away with one?