Premier League announce referee for Luton's home clash with Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton's home game against champions Manchester City on Sunday will be taken by Tim Robinson after the Premier League announced their officials earlier this week.

The referee has had 15 matches so far this term, nine of them in the top flight, showing 64 yellow cards and no reds in total, his last fixture Everton’s 3-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson did take the Hatters five times last term, including the 2-1 Championship play-off semi-final first leg defeat at Sunderland, also having the 1-0 victory at Blackpool, plus the 2-1 success over Norwich City in boss Rob Edwards’ first home game in charge, dismissing Gabe Osho for two bookings.

Tim Robinson will take Luton's home match on Sunday - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He also officiated the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Grimsby and the 1-1 draw at Reading, sending off Andy Carroll for two bookings, the second one deliberate handball.

Robinson was in charge of Town five times in the 2021-22 campaign, with wins over Reading and Middlesbrough, plus defeats to West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Fulham.

The referee had the whistle another three times the year before, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United, the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, dismissing the Reds’ Nikolas Ioannou and 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robinson’s first ever Luton match was a 1-0 victory at Newport County in the Blue Square Bet Premier back in November 2011, Danny Crow scoring a last-gasp winner, as he has had Town a further five times afterwards, the Hatters drawing two and losing three.

His first Premier League match came in December 2019, Burnley’s 1-0 home win over Newcastle United as he has gone on to referee 12 matches in total, with 54 bookings, but no reds to date.