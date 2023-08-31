Premier League experience not essential as Town chief could look to sign a midfielder

Luton boss Rob Edwards is looking to strengthen his defensive midfield options ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday evening, but stated any new signings don’t necessarily need to have previous Premier League experience under the belts.

Having made 10 new additions so far this summer, including Marvelous Nakamba rejoining on a permanent basis from Aston Villa on a permanent basis, Edwards is looking at adding competition for the Zimbabwe international and also a defender, talks ongoing to bring in Manchester United's Teden Mengi before the deadline passes.

Asked about the position of his final attempts to bolster the squad, Edwards said: “We're working on one or two bits in terms of recruitment, but no new additions for tomorrow (against West Ham).

Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"There is probably only one other area now and potentially in that midfield area to cover and help with Marv, he's the only natural pivot that we've got.”

Although Edwards has reinforced his top flight nous with the recent signings of Ross Barkley and Tim Krul, the pair having played over 450 Premier League games between them, it’s not something that is essential for any new addition to have.

The Town chief added: “It hasn't got to be.

"If they’re the right person, the right player, that we feel they can come in and help us then great, if we feel they’re the right fit.

"It’s not a prerequisite like I’ve said before.