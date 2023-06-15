News you can trust since 1891
Premier League Hatters are exempt from Carabao Cup first round draw

Town to enter at the second round stage
By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town are exempt from the Carabao Cup first round draw this season.

With the Hatters reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history last month, then as one of the 12 top flight clubs not competing in Europe, they will enter the competition at the second round stage, with all other top flight clubs joining them in the third round.

The first round draw will be made as part of the EFL’s fixture release day on Thursday, June 22, and will be split in Northern and Southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place the week commencing August 7.

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup last seasonManchester United won the Carabao Cup last season
Luton, who had their 2023-24 fixtures announced this morning, will then be involved in the second round on the week commencing August 28, after their first three Premier League games against Brighton, Burnley and Chelsea have been completed.

Last season, Town were knocked out in the first round, beaten 3-2 by League Two Newport County at Kenilworth Road.

