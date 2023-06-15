Luton Town are exempt from the Carabao Cup first round draw this season.

With the Hatters reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history last month, then as one of the 12 top flight clubs not competing in Europe, they will enter the competition at the second round stage, with all other top flight clubs joining them in the third round.

The first round draw will be made as part of the EFL’s fixture release day on Thursday, June 22, and will be split in Northern and Southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place the week commencing August 7.

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup last season

Luton, who had their 2023-24 fixtures announced this morning, will then be involved in the second round on the week commencing August 28, after their first three Premier League games against Brighton, Burnley and Chelsea have been completed.