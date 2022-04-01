PREVIEW: Luton Town v Millwall

Elijah Adebayo scores his first ever Luton goal during Town's 1-1 draw with Millwall last season

A good burst of form at just the right time has seen Millwall reignite their Championship play-off hopes once more this season.

It had looked like Gary Rowett's side would have to be make do with another year in the second tier after a run of just two three wins in 13 matches and five defeats in eight, as following a 3-0 reverse at Fulham in early February, they sat down in 16th place, eight points adrift of the top six.

A 2-1 victory over Cardiff got things going once more though, as the Lions then beat QPR, Derby County, Sheffield United and Reading to make it five triumphs in a row.

Two goalless draws against Blackburn and Middlesbrough stalled the sequence slightly, but a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield meant the Lions had gone five matches without conceding a goal as they sat 10th, four points behind the top six.

Rowett's men did lose just prior to the international break though, going down 2-0 at Stoke, conceding a first goal in just under eight hours, losing their eight game unbeaten run in the process, but stayed in the same position and remained four points away from the top six with eight to go.

Speaking to the South London Press, boss Rowett wasn't too downhearted about the defeat to his former side, saying: “The sad irony of football is you do so well to get to where you are, by not losing in eight games and winning six of them, you then lose the next one and people look and think ‘ah, they have thrown it away’.

“It doesn’t work like that. You look at every single team in the division – they will have had a good run and that good run always comes to an end.

“Players are human – you can’t just keep winning, winning, winning, winning – you are going to have one result that drops you back down.

“The challenge then is to go again and go on another run and be competitive again.

“After any defeat you have to bounce back and show again what we’ve been about so far.”

Team news: Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn't giving anything away when it came to the fitness of his squad for the match.

Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith and Robert Snodgrass all appear to be back in training now, but doubts still remain over defensive duo Gabe Osho and Reece Burke.

For the Lions, duo Oliver Burke and Ryan Leonard are expected to be available, although Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson and Town deadline day target Luke Freeman aren't likely to feature.

Top scorers - Hatters: Elijah Adebayo (15). Lions: Benik Afobe (9).

Milestones: Tom Lockyer played his 50th game for the club when coming on at Hull City in Luton's last match.

The Welsh international signed in the summer of 2020 after leaving Charlton Athletic and has scored one goal.

Club captain Sonny Bradley is on 149 appearances for Town ever since suffering an injury in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United back in January.

Man in the middle: Graham Scott – experienced referee has taken 18 games so far this term, 10 of them in the top flight.

Has shown 58 yellow cards and three reds, all the dismissals coming in the same match when Colchester drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers back in October.

Was in charge of two Luton fixtures last season, the Hatters' 2-0 win over Wycombe and also this same fixture, which ended 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

In the 2019-20 campaign, he officiated Town twice, a 3-0 home victory over Bristol City and 2-1 defeat to Birmingham, dismissing the visitors' Harlee Dean.

That had been his first Luton clash game since the 4-1 victory over Wycombe in September 2016, while he also had the 2-1 defeat at Northampton in March 2015.

Scott had the whistle for two more Hatters matches in the 2008-09 campaign, a 1-1 home draw with Morecambe and 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Referee's assistants are Mark Scholes and Robert Hyde, with the fourth official Tom Nield.

In charge: Gary Rowett – 48-year-old who started his playing career at Cambridge, sold to Everton for £200,000 in March 1994,

Barely featured for the Toffees, joining Derby County in 1995, and then moved to Birmingham City, snapped up by Leicester City for £3m in June 2000, switching to Charlton Athletic two years later for £3.5m, but retired from pro football in July 2004 due to a knee injury at the age of 30.

Did return to play for Burton Albion in the Conference in 2005, named assistant to Paul Peschisolido in 2009, while he took over as manager in May 2011.

Appointed Birmingham City chief in October 2014, sacked in December 2016, having spells in charge of Derby County and then Stoke City, leaving the Potters ahead of Nathan Jones taking over in January 2019.

Was appointed Millwall chief in October 2019 and is now the fourth longest serving manager in the Championship.

View from the opposition: Gary Rowett talking to the South London Press: “They have been excellent and Nathan Jones has done a fabulous job since he has gone back there.

“They want to run and work hard for each other.

"They are a pretty humble team, like ourselves. (Elijah) Adebayo is in good goalscoring form and that’s made a little bit of extra difference at the top end of the pitch.

"I see them as a similar type of club to ourselves – trying to punch above their weight without a huge budget and huge facilities.

"When you see a team in a position like that you have to admire them. It’s something we’re trying to do ourselves.

“When you’re sat in third there is a bit more pressure on your games.

"When you’ve got something to lose a little bit, you’ve got to win to stay in there.

“It’s up to us to go and do what they did to us at home (Luton winning 2-0 at The Den) – turn the tables and try and come away with the three points, which will be vital to us.

“We know it is going to be a tough challenge. While you want the plaudits at the end of the season, certainly it has been a fantastic effort by Luton to get into the mix.”

Managerial record: Nathan Jones has come up against Gary Rowett four times so far in his career, finally picking up a first win over his opposite number when Luton won 2-0 at The Den back in October.

That took his record to one victory, one draw and a defeat as Luton boss, plus a loss when in charge of Stoke too, all when Rowett has been in charge of Millwall.

That victory means Jones finally defeated Millwall too, with his two other matches a 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat as Luton boss, and a 0-0 draw when at Stoke.

One to watch: Benik Afobe - 29-year-old striker who started out with Arsenal, having a number of loan spells at Huddersfield, Reading, Bolton, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons during his time with the Gunners, before a £2m switch to Wolves in January 2015.

Netted 23 goals in 48 matches while at Molineux as he earned a £10m transfer to Bournemouth in January 2016.

Scored 11 times in 70 appearances for the Cherries, as had another prolific loan back to Wolves in January 2018, signing permanently once more in June 2018 for £10m.

Borrowed by Stoke in July 2018, as he scored seven in 28 matches before a £12m move in January 2019 just before Nathan Jones took over as manager.

Loaned to Bristol City and Turkish side Trabzonspor, borrowed by his former Potters boss Gary Rowett at The Den in the summer.

Has played 33 times for the Lions this term, scoring nine goals, with a brace in his last appearance the 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Friendly faces: Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma came through the ranks at Millwall, signing for the Lions at the age of 12, and played 151 times, scoring 12 goals during his six years at the New Den.

Had two loan spells at Wycombe, before moving to the Chairboys permanently in 2019, playing over 100 games, as Town shelled out an undisclosed fee in the summer.

Has had 25 outings for the Hatters so far, scoring three goals.

Town assistant manager Mick Harford was on the coaching staff at Millwall in the 2005-06 season, returning to the Den in 2013 to become number two to Steve Lomas and then head of scouting, leaving in July 2015.

Luton's head of coaching & player development Adrian Forbes signed for Millwall from Blackpool in January 2008.

He played 16 times for the club, leaving for Grimsby Town in July 2009.

Played for both: Midfielder David Livermore started his career at Arsenal, moving to Millwall in 1999, playing over 300 times for the Lions, becoming club captain and also playing in the 2004 FA Cup Final.

Left for Leeds in 2006 for £500k, but was immediately sold for the same fee to Hull City 10 days later.

Had a loan spell at Oldham and then headed to Brighton in 2008, as it was from the Seagulls that Luton borrowed him in March 2009, playing eight times for the Hatters.

Went to Barnet in 2010 and then Histon, where he was named player manager, leaving two years later as he went back to Millwall as youth team coach to start with, then named assistant to Neil Harris.

Has since followed the manager to Cardiff City and then Gillingham in January 2022.

We've got form: Luton and Millwall have been in regular competition over the years, since the visitors were Millwall Athletic back in the late 19th century.

They had six games, starting with a 4-3 defeat in front of 5,000 back in 1894 as Town won one and lost five.

Once they became Millwall, the Hatters began with a 2-0 Southern League victory in 1901.

Luton went on a 28-year and 14-game unbeaten run on home soil between 1920-1948, with 6-0 and 5-0 triumphs secured.

Town did have to stomach a four game winless run from 1948 to 1972, while after stopping the riot, did also go on to lose five in a row between 1997 and 2000, Warren Feeney and Curtis Davies on target in a 2-1 win during 2005.

That was the last time Town have beaten the Lions on home soil though, with three draws and two defeats since.

They did however end a nine game run without beating Millwall at The Den this season though, Harry Cornick's double earning a 2-0 victory.

In total, Luton have faced Millwall 62 times, with 21 wins, 19 draws and 22 defeats.

Last time out: Luton looked like they were on their way to a first league win at home against Millwall since 2005 when Elijah Adebayo scored his first Town goal to put Hatters in front on 55 minutes.

However, George Evans then scored in the final minute to ensure the Lions left with a point.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luke Berry 83), Jordan Clark, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (James Collins 84), Joe Morrell (Glen Rea 64), Tom Ince (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 75), Elijah Adebayo (Harry Cornick 84).

Subs not used: James Shea, James Bree, George Moncur, Danny Hylton.

Referee: Graham Scott.