QPR bring in Southampton defender on loan ahead of Luton clash

Edwards heads to Loftus Road

QPR have signed young defender Ronnie Edwards on loan from Premier League side Southampton in time for Monday night’s Championship home fixture against Luton Town.

The 21-year-old right-sided centre-half back came through the ranks at Barnet before spending four years with Peterborough United, where he made over 120 appearances for the Posh before heading to St Mary’s in the summer. He featured just twice for the Saints though, gaining his top flight debut during the 5-1 home defeat to Chelsea, but will now finish the campaign with the R’s.

With Steve Cook and Liam Morrison out injured, Edwards, who has played for England at U19 and U20 level, is now available to take on the Hatters when Rob Edwards’ side head to West London, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “There is so much potential, obviously it is a massive club. As soon as I heard, I was all over it. You can obviously wait until deadline day but as soon as I heard of this, I thought why not get started straight away?

Ronnie Edwards has joined QPR on loan from Southampton - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

“I was used to playing regularly in the past and I have missed that. Hopefully I can get that here. Competition is great,” he said. “If there wasn’t competition football would be easy and you would play all the time! I just can’t wait to get started and hopefully get some minutes. I know about the division. It’s exciting, it is another challenge, and I am ready to get going.”

Discussing the new signing, Rangers chief executive Christian Nourry added: "I am delighted to welcome Ronnie to the football club until the end of the season. We are excited about his ball-playing qualities and overall defensive work. I want to thank Southampton for placing their trust in us at a time when there were a number of suitors for the player.”