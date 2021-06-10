QUIZ: Can you name all the winners of the Luton Town Player of the Season award from the last 20 years?

Luton's players celebrate their winner at Preston North End last season

The Luton Town Supporters' Trust held their presentation night for the 2020-21 season recently with a number of prizes handed out to the Hatters players.

Keeper Simon Sluga won the prestigious Player of the Season award after a number of superb displays between the posts over the course of the campaign.

He followed in the footsteps of a host of Town players who have picked up the main honour in the last 21 years, but just who have they been?