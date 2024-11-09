Championship: Middlesbrough v Luton Town

Woodrow, who last began a league match when Town were a top flight outfit, going down 4-1 at Liverpool at Anfield, partners Elijah Adebayo upfront in a new-look strike partnership, while Tom Holmes, Shandon Baptiste and Liam Walsh all coming into the team who beat Cardiff City 1-0 on Wednesday night. That means Carlton Morris , Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown drop to the bench, with Alfie Doughty injured, where they are joined by Mads Andersen for the first time since the 3-1 loss at Plymouth in September.

Centre half Mark McGuinness, who retains his place in the back three, wants Luton to push on and make it three unbeaten going into the international break, saying: “We’ve got to use this momentum, it's all about momentum in this league, so we’ve got to go into it full of confidence. It’s a quick turnaround, but that’s the league and everyone knows it. “We’re ready for a tough game. It (Cardiff win) was a good platform for us to go and put in a really good performance. We’ve got the international break afterwards as well, so we can leave it all out there and hopefully we can come away with another three points. They’re a strong side Middlesbrough, always have been. It’s a hard place to go, but I think we’ve got to use that momentum and hopefully continue this bit of form.”