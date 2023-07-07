Returning Turner backs Hatters attacker to be a 'major, major asset' in the Premier League

Striker Cauley Woodrow will be a ‘major, major asset’ to the Hatters in the Premier League according to his former youth team coach Wayne Turner.

The ex-Luton midfielder, who is now back at Kenilworth Road as head of academy development, was head of youth football himself when Woodrow was himself coming through the ranks with the Hatters back in the early 2010s.

Brought in from Spurs, hopes were high for the attacker, as he made his Town debut aged just 15 in a 2-1 win at Welling United in the FA Trophy in December 2010.

Two more appearances followed in the same competition, against Uxbridge and Gloucester City, but with Luton in the Blue Square Bet Premier, they couldn't hold on to such a talent, Woodrow quickly snapped up by Fulham, the Cottagers shelling out an undisclosed fee, believed to be six figures.

He went on to play six times in the Premier League for his new side, scoring his maiden top flight goal against Crystal Palace as well, having loan moves to Southend, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley.

The forward eventually moved to Oakwell permanently in 2019, where he had a prolific time, scoring over 50 goals in four seasons.

Returning to Luton last summer, Woodrow had a difficult campaign on a personal level, making just five starts in the Championship, with a further 22 outings from the bench, scoring three goals in all competitions.

Town forward Cauley Woodrow has been backed to have a big impact this season

Injury saw him ruled out of the play-off final victory over Coventry City as well, but he has been rewarded with a new contract as Turner believes Luton will see the best of him in the top flight.

He said: “Cauley was a great kid, dedicated, you always knew he was going to do well, and we couldn't hold on to him for too long, he was wanted, and he went on to Fulham.

"I see Cauley now quite a bit down the ground, we reminisce about me coaching him when he was 15.

"That was lovely, he was a great kid and he’s a great lad now, a great man.

"He’s been unfortunate with injuries this season, but I think if he can get back fit, he’ll be a major, major asset to the club.