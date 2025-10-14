Robbie Savage sees no reason why his Forest Green side can't beat Luton in the FA Cup

National League outfit head to Kenilworth Road in the first round

​Luton Town have been drawn against National League side Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round.

The former Football League club, who dropped back into non-league in 2024, triumphed 4-1 at National League South side Worthing in their fourth qualifying round clash on Monday evening to book their trip to Kenilworth Road next month. Harry Whitwell, Tom Knowles, Harvey Bunker, and Jayden Clarke were all on target as Rovers, managed by ex-Leicester City and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage eased past their hosts.

Appointed in July, Savage has done an excellent job in leading his side to second spot in the table, with 29 points from 14 games, and are unbeaten on their travels in the league so far, losing their first game of the campaign against Rochdale just a week ago. Speaking to TNT Sports about the upcoming tie, scheduled to take place around the weekend of Saturday, November 1, with the winners receiving £45,000 and the losers £15,000, Savage was in a bullish mood, saying: “Luton Town were in the Premier League a couple of years ago.

"Jack Wilshere, a fantastic young manager with a point to prove, but I'll be telling my players we can go there and win, why not? If we can play like that we'll create chances. It'll be end-to-end, we want a basketball match because of our pace and hopefully we've got some players back, but we'll have a go. They will be favourites on paper but the way we can play and hurt teams, why can’t I say to my players we can go there and win, why not?"