Robins boss remaining tight-lipped on City's interest in Town forward Cornick

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson was remaining tight-lipped as to whether he was looking to sign Luton forward Harry Cornick ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been strongly linked with a move to Ashton Gate, despite making his 235th appearance for the Hatters during yesterday’s 2-2 FA Cup fourth round draw with Grimsby Town.

Town chief Rob Edwards confirmed there had been interest in the long-serving forward, who headed to Kenilworth Road in August 2017, scoring 38 goals and winning two promotions since.

With the Robins selling forward Antoine Semenyo to Bournemouth, then speaking to the Bristol Post, Pearson revealed talks were taking place with a un-named forward, but discussing if a deal had been reached, he said: "No, not as we stand at the minute.

"I had an update this morning and it was no change, so we’ll see what the next two or three days bring.

"What we do will is this. We will either add in the way that we can, or we want to, or we will work with what we have until we can add in the right way.

"It’s about balance, we know that we are one or two players short of having decent cover.