Former Southampton defender Francis Benali

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali doesn’t believe it is necessarily a done deal that Luton boss Nathan Jones will become the next Saints manager.

The 49-year-old Welshman, who is in his second spell at Kenilworth Road, recently made it 300 games in charge of the club, the third highest in the club’s history.

However, with the Premier League side sacking manager Ralph Hasenhüttl after almost years in charge on Monday morning, Jones was granted permission to go and talk to Southampton about the vacancy once Luton have faced Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

He is now 1/33 with bookies Sky Bet to be be appointed by the Saints, but speaking to BBC Five Live, Benali, who spent almost 20 years as player with the south coast club, playing just under 400 times, said; “Clearly Nathan Jones is in a good position to be the next Southampton manager.

"But it could be that things don't work out and it doesn't actually happen for whatever reason.

“There are a number of managers who will look at this job as a great opportunity - a young group of players, potential to spend in the January window and it's a Premier League job.

“It's not just Nathan Jones who will be interested in Southampton - there are a lot of managers who will be champing at the bit to have this position.

“The World Cup break could help clubs like Southampton.

