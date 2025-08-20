Saville admits scoring 'never gets old' as he opens Luton account with Latics winner

Midfielder up and running at Kenilworth Road

Luton midfielder George Saville admitted the feeling of scoring ‘never gets old’ after he netted his first goal for the Hatters with what turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 success over Wigan Athletic last night.

With just nine minutes gone at Kenilworth Road, Saville saw his corner from the right wing have a bit too much on it and fly through the area, appearing to be on its way out for a throw-in. It was picked up and recycled by Liam Walsh though who was able to exchange passes with Kal Naismith and then deliver over a cross of his own which saw Saville, who had made his way into the area, meet it on the volley and direct his low attempt beyond Sam Tickle and into the net.

Asked about the 42nd goal of his 12-year career, Saville speaking to the club’s official website and Three Counties Radio, said: “It’s a special feeling. It never gets old, scoring. It’s nice to get it at home as well in front of the fans, so an important win and nice to get a goal. It was a half volley, tackle, whatever you want to call it. There’s no picture on scorecards, so 1-0 and I get off the mark, a good night all round. I think I overhit the corner as well so not much positive apart from hitting the back of the net.

George Saville makes a pass during Luton's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic - pic: Liam Smith

"A great ball by Walshy, he kept it alive. We’ve worked on set-plays too. Mads (Andersen) got one a couple of games ago, set-plays are going to be important this year especially and keeping the second phase alive. Walshy put a great ball in and I managed to get it over the line. It was important to bounce back after Saturday. It was really important to not lose, after that disappointment. The reaction was brilliant and it’s all about getting three points.”

Saville’s goal saw the Hatters recover from what had been a poor display when going down to their first league reverse of the campaign, beaten 2-1 by Bradford City at the weekend. It saw them jump back into the play-off places at this early stage of the campaign and represented a decent opening to the campaign for the summer signing from Millwall, who continued: “It's a good start. When you look at the big picture, I think at the start of the season if you said you'd get three out of four (wins) you'd take that, nine points on the board and important to win games.

"We're improving, it's slow and there's things we can work on but there’s been some positives. There were positives and hopefully if we can keep moving in that right direction and build some momentum we'll be in a good place. It’s the first four games, we've had a feel for the league now, we know what it's going to be like. Teams are giving their all and it's about us staying patient, doing the basics right and then our quality should show through at the end.”

Having spent the last nine years in the Championship, then on what he has noticed from his first return to League One since the 2015-16 campaign, Saville added: “The game’s broken up quite a lot and it’s important we inject pace into the game and play at our tempo and at our level, how we want to play it. It’s easy to get in a lull and not dragged down as that’s a little bit disrespectful, but dragged into that cagey fight, that slow, no rhythm into the game, so it's important for us to keep at our tempo, what we want to do and we should be fine.

“It’s been the tale of the first four games, teams are coming here, Peterborough away and Bradford as well. Teams are making it hard for us for a long period of time but then when they start getting tired and that's when we start dominating the ball so it's important we stay patient, the fans stay patient and then 20 minutes, 30 minutes at the end we go and finish the game off.

“It’s about putting on performances, winning games and getting that good feeling around the place. Especially in this league it’s all about momentum and rhythm, getting the result and breeding confidence. You can play well and not pick up a result, so for me, it’s all about getting results and then getting that momentum into our game."