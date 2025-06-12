Saville rejected Championship offers to help 'correct' tough times at Kenilworth Road

New Luton signing on why he opted to move to Bedfordshire

New Luton signing George Saville revealed he turned down opportunities to remain in the Championship in a bid to help the Hatters ‘correct’ their on-field problems that have led to successive relegations.

Two years ago, Town were preparing for a season in the Premier League, but after being relegated out of the top flight, they then suffered the same fate last term, finishing third bottom in the Championship after a final day 5-3 loss at West Bromwich Albion. It means Luton are now getting ready for a League One campaign, with manager Matt Bloomfield looking to make his own imprint on the squad, Saville joining free agent Kal Naismith in putting pen to paper after his contract expired at Millwall this summer.

Despite having offers to stay in a division that he has spent the last decade in, racking up 285 for the Lions, Bristol City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Saville was prepared to drop down a level and help Town’s attempts to regain their place in the Championship at the first time of asking. Speaking to the club’s official website, asked why he decided to do so, he said: “When I first heard of the opportunity it was something I was really interested in and then conversations took place and for me it was a no brainer.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, let's not hide behind that, but it's a chance now to correct that. Speaking to the manager and what he wants to do this season, I just feel like now it’s a chance to build something, create a good atmosphere and have a good season. There was interest in the Champ obviously, but for me, from the first conversation I had with Luton, it was very clear-cut. What he wanted, it fits with what I want and being the age I am at now, it’s an opportunity to go and achieve something with this football club.”

Although Saville hasn’t worked with Bloomfield before, he was immediately impressed with what the Town manager had to say during their discussions at the Brache, continuing: “We exchanged texts and a phone call, I came here and met him and for me it’s always good to speak to someone face to face and get a feel for that person.

"We just spoke for a couple of hours in his office and we just seemed to agree on a lot of things. He’s very motivated, enthusiastic and everything I want to be a part of. He wants to build something here, day-to-day. It’s a result-based business, but for me, coming into work every day, enjoying it and collectively, all of just trying to achieve the same thing.”

Having spent the last four years at Millwall in what was his fourth spell at the Den after joining on loan from Chelsea in March 2013, making his professional debut, borrowed by the Lions again in 2015 when he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers, then signing permanently in June 2017, before an £8m move to Middlesbrough followed a few years later, it was always going to be a tough decision to leave the south London club he has a real affinity for.

However, the Northern Ireland international, with over 50 caps behind him, was prepared to do just that, adding: “It was difficult, it’s no secret Millwall has been my club for years and years. It was my first loan spell, I’ve had a couple of stints there and just spent the last four years there, so for me there’s a massive love for that football club. But they’re going in a direction they want to go in and it was the right time to leave. Luton came with an offer and it just fits what I want and at this stage with security as well, but mainly it’s about trying to achieve something with this football club.”