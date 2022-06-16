Scotland boss impressed by Luton midfielder's 'attitude' and 'desire' on international duty

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted that he was left impressed by the ‘attitude’ and ‘desire’ displayed by Luton midfielder Allan Campbell during his time away with the senior squad recently.

The 23-year-old had been called up for the first time last month after an injury to Rangers player Ryan Jack, following a terrific first campaign at Kenilworth Road where he won the Internet Player of the Season, Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, Signing of the Season and Bobbers Travel Club Away Player of the Season, after scoring four goals in 39 games.

Although the former Motherwell player didn’t make the match day 23 for the World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park, Campbell was then included in the squad for the Nations League games with Armenia and Republic of Ireland, not getting on in either fixture.

He did however have the final five minutes on Tuesday night as Scotland ran out 4-1 winners in their return match against Armenia, coming close to a debut goal as well.

Speaking about Campbell, who won a host of U21 caps for his country, Clarke said: “He’s done well in the camp.

"He’s been good. I like his attitude, like his desire to play for his country.

“He’s a great character, but I’m just disappointed that he didn’t score a goal because he had a great chance – a terrific move, a great ball from Stuart (Armstrong) to set him up and he just didn’t get his shot away quick enough.