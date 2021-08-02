Seagulls boss felt Brighton were in control during Luton victory

Fred Onyedinma in action against Brighton on Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter felt his side were always in control during their 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Luton on Saturday.

Although the Hatters made the brighter start, Harry Cornick denied by keeper Robert Sanchez early on, goals from former Town loanee Aaron Connolly and then Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu put the Seagulls 2-0 in front.

Cornick did pull one back before the break, beating Sanchez from close range after a mistake by Dan Burn, only for South African international Percy Tau's solo effort to seal victory for the visitors in the second period.

Speaking afterwards, Potter said: "I thought we played well in the first half especially, we controlled the game, created some good chances and scored some good goals.

“I was really pleased for Enock to get off the mark, but disappointed in their goal, which was from an error, which makes the start of the second half a little bit more competitive.

“It is something we just have to accept and learn from but, in the end, our response was good and it was nice for Percy to score.