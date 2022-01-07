Sheehan labels it 'amazing' to be back at Luton once more

Former Luton captain Alan Sheehan applauds the Hatters fans during his last season at Kenilworth Road

Ex-Hatters captain Alan Sheehan has described it as 'amazing' to be back at the club once more following his appointment as first team coach this morning.

The 35-year-old called time on his playing career earlier in the week, and has quickly been snapped up by Jones to take on a role in his backroom staff at Kenilworth Road.

Sheehan is well known to Luton fans, having become a hugely popular figure during his four years as a player, registering 135 appearances and nine goals as he helped Town reach the Championship from their starting position in League Two.

Speaking to the club website about his return, the former Irish U21 international said: "It’s amazing to be back.

"It’s an opportunity that I couldn’t say no to, to work under a manager that I loved playing for along with Harty (Paul Hart), Mick (Harford) and the rest of the staff.

“To be able to come in and learn off people like that every day is so exciting, but more importantly to be able to do it at a club that I love, I’m just so happy.

"My family are happy and I can’t wait to get to work and get into it.

“Luton is a special place for me.

"I’ve gone away for the last couple of years and been fortunate to work in first team football, learn the ropes and start my apprenticeship.

"I’ve grafted really hard to get everything into place, but now I just can’t wait to be back at Kenilworth Road and continue learning the role.