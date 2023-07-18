News you can trust since 1891
Sky Blues sign Swans defender after Jamaican international was linked with Luton move

Centre half moves to Coventry City
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read

Coventry City have signed Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere after his contract expired at the Liberty Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who has been with Town centre half Amari’i Bell as part of the Jamaica squad at the recent Gold Cup, was reportedly interesting the Hatters during the start of the summer transfer window.

However, he has now gone to the Sky Blues, agreeing a four year deal with the team Luton beat on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley, City paying a compensation package to the Welsh side.

The former Manchester City U18s captain had been with Swansea since October 2020, playing 79 games, as manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “We are very pleased to welcome Joel to Coventry City.

“Joel is a composed, ball-playing centre-half, who has experience of playing in the Championship and also internationally.

“He’s a versatile defender who fits in with our style of play and is an important signing for us, and we look forward to working with him.”

Related topics:LutonSwansea CityCoventry City