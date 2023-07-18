Coventry City have signed Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere after his contract expired at the Liberty Stadium.

The 23-year-old, who has been with Town centre half Amari’i Bell as part of the Jamaica squad at the recent Gold Cup, was reportedly interesting the Hatters during the start of the summer transfer window.

However, he has now gone to the Sky Blues, agreeing a four year deal with the team Luton beat on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley, City paying a compensation package to the Welsh side.

The former Manchester City U18s captain had been with Swansea since October 2020, playing 79 games, as manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “We are very pleased to welcome Joel to Coventry City.

“Joel is a composed, ball-playing centre-half, who has experience of playing in the Championship and also internationally.