Snodgrass can see similarities between the Hatters and Hull City's Championship play-off winning squad from 2016

Town midfielder Robert Snodgrass

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass insists the harmony within the Hatters squad reminds him of the time he spent at Hull City earlier in his career when they went on to win the Championship play-offs in 2016.

Back then, the former Scottish international was an integral part of the Tigers side, as having come back from a serious knee injury in December, he earned his place in the team and stayed there, to help Hull finish fourth.

Seeing off Derby County 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, Snodgrass then played 82 minutes at Wembley as Hull defeated Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to reach the top flight.

Six years on and now at Kenilworth Road since February, the 35-year-old has seen Luton rise up to fourth themselves, as with six games to go, they have every chance of being a Premier League outfit themselves next term.

On whether he noticed anything that resembled his time in Humberside, Snodgrass said: “It’s really similar to the squad I had at Hull.

"It was all good lads, everybody just fighting for each other and pushing each other to be better every single day and that’s what it takes.

"No getting carried away, no saying anything about anybody else, it’s only about us, what goes on in that building and the work ethic I see every single day.

"I see the lads when they are going to be disappointed when they’re not playing, footballers are happy when they’re playing, I get that, but it’s a bigger picture here.

"It’s something that it’s priceless in my opinion.

"You need to build that, you need to create that identity, you need to make sure you’re coming in every day and there’s an application and this club has got it in abundance.

"There’s some great personnel here, even the young kids, every single day, you see them working hard in the gym, see them on the training ground, putting the work in.

"They’re a credit and this club is a credit to itself as the environment they’ve got here is tremendous.”

Following his time at Hull, Snodgrass had spells with West Ham, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion, playing regularly in the Premier League.

His time at the Hawthorns under previous Baggies boss Valerien Ismael came to an end this term though, with the midfielder revealing it became slightly soured, continuing: “I left West Brom at the end of the January, and it was no surprise to anyone.

"I was training on my own at West Brom, which was kind of not really great towards the end there.

"That situation was probably two months of that, of not doing much which was really difficult as I hadn’t been in a situation like that before.

"Then I had a month and a bit before I made the decision to try and get a club, so I had opportunities, seven or eight opportunities, but there’s no surprise, as soon as I spoke to the manager and heard about the group, heard about all the qualities about what they’ve got in abundance, I wanted to be a part of that.

"I knew it was going to take a lot of time, maybe five, six weeks to get up to speed, a mini pre-season as such, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.

"So it’s been no surprise that it’s been that long, having match fitness, my last game was in November, starting a game, so you need minutes to get the best out of yourselves.”

Despite having a number of destinations to choose from for his next home, after making the decision to sign for Town, Snodgrass felt it had definitely been the right call to work with Nathan Jones.

He added: “He’s superb, his attention to detail and the coaches he’s got.

"Chrissy Cohen, Alan Sheehan, they’ve been vital, every day on the training ground, drumming it into the lads and I’ve just been really impressed with the environment.

"It’s a great environment, it’s a great place to be every day, I love coming into work every day.