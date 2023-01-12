Southampton linked with Bree as Town defender rumoured to be interesting former Hatters boss Jones

Hatters full back James Bree

Luton defender James Bree has once more been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window with Premier League Southampton reportedly interested.

The Saints, who are now managed by former Town boss Nathan Jones, are after a right back following Tino Livramento’s anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Brighton in April of last year.

Not ready to return to first team action yet, it has left the St Mary’s club short in that area, with Bree a key target according to the Athletic, Celtic's Josip Juranovic also an apparent option.

Jones, who took over in November, and led his new side to a wonderful 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last night, signed Bree permanently from Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 for Luton after he played a major role in Town’s Great Escape from relegation to League One.

The full back has gone on to be a first team regular ever since, playing 140 times for Luton and scoring twice, but also setting up a number of goals from his wingback role with some excellent crosses and set-pieces.

Speaking following the 1-1 draw with Fulham back in December 2021, when Bree had come in for some criticism from the home supporters, Jones said: “He’s brave, gets on it, and when you have Premier League quality, as he is Premier League quality, and he’s trying to put in that real perfect ball, that we score from in the end, sometimes he’s going to shank one.

“James Bree is a bold, brave player.

"So yes, the fans pay their money, they can have a go at him, but get behind him as trust me, he’s on the same level if not above where Jack Stacey was and that’s what we do.”

