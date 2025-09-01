Speculation growing that Luton have agreed a six-figure fee for Gillingham striker

Young forward could be joining the Hatters

Luton Town are rumoured to have agreed a six-figure fee with League Two side Gillingham to sign striker Joseph Gbode.

The 20-year-old joined Gills’ academy as an U15, going on to make his first team debut in November 2021 when coming on in the FA Cup against Cheltenham Town. Gbode went on to have loan spells at Margate, Folkestone Invicta, Hastings United, Maidstone United and Aveley, while last term he signed a new contract at Priestfield until the end of 2027, going on to score three goals in 39 matches.

This season, he has had five outings for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, scoring once, that the leveller in a 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers last month. Having been continually linked with a move to Kenilworth Road over the summer the Football League World are reporting that the Hatters have now agreed a £300,000 deal with the Gills, saying: “Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with League Two side Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode.

"The striker has been a long-term target of Luton this summer, and despite having two bids rejected, it now looks like (Matt) Bloomfield is set to get his man, as he and his former colleague Gareth Ainsworth have settled on a fee to bring the 20-year-old to Kenilworth Road. Gbode will now undergo a medical before formalising his move to Luton, in what will be yet another statement of intent from the former Premier League side.”