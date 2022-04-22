Stoke City deny keeper Fielding is joining Luton on an emergency loan

Frank Fielding during his time at Bristol City

Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding will not be joining the Hatters on an emergency loan deal according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The 34-year-old started his career at Blackburn, heading to Derby County in June 20011 for £400,000 before moving to Bristol City two seasons later, where he played the majority of his 350-plus games in a six year stint.

He went to Millwall and then Stoke in December 2021, but is yet to play for the Potters so far, with a brief loan spell at Salford City last month, making two League Two appearances.

There had been speculation this morning that the Hatters were lining up a move for Fielding after James Shea’s knee injury suffered against Cardiff City, with Harry Isted not recognised as a senior goalkeeper having not started a league or cup game for the club.