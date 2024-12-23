Suspended Luton midfielder apologises to Hatters fans for letting them down twice

By Mike Simmonds
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 19:45 GMT
Walsh takes to social media following second red card

Midfielder Liam Walsh has issued a personal apology to Luton supporters for the manner in which he has let them down after picking up his second red card of the season at Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

The 27-year-old, who was snapped up by Town on a free transfer in the summer, despite an injury-hit season in which he featured just 20 times for Swansea City, had looked good in his opening few appearances for the club. However, he was then sent off a mere 36 seconds after coming off the bench against Oxford United in October, shown a straight red card for a poorly timed and reckless sliding challenge.

Banned for three games, Walsh had impressed once more when brought on in the 1-0 victory over Hull City, before missing a further four matches due to injury. The ex-Everton youngster returned to the squad for the trip to Ewood Park, introduced just after the hour mark, as this time he lasted 11 minutes, once more dismissed after another rash tackle on Yuki Ohashi. Sipper Carlton Morris showing his disapproval towards his team-mate when shoving him from the pitch, Town Gary Sweet confirming he had been fined the maximum amount possible for his ‘mind-boggling' actions.

Hatters midfielder Liam Walsh - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHatters midfielder Liam Walsh - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
After reflecting on the difficult start to his life in Bedfordshire, Walsh took to Instagram to say sorry, writing: “Firstly, I just want to say that since the first day I walked into this special club, I’ve had nothing but positive support from the fans, staff and players. As a football fan myself I understand how much I’ve let you down and I own up to that, there is no excuse. I have made not one but two mistakes now that I know myself are not good enough and not up to the standards expected as a professional.

"I’ve had a week or so to think how I can make it up to the fans of this great football club, because Luton Town is a club I want to be at and succeed at. I will be working hard now to stay as fit as possible so I am ready to come back to the pitch to help the boys, and also showcase to you fans how much you mean to me. I know a lot of people won’t take my apology well and rightly so, but I look forward to playing in front of you Hatters again, backing up my words and helping this club go on to success."

