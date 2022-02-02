Swans chief felt his side were the 'better team' during Hatters defeat

Swansea boss Russell Martin felt his side were the 'better team' during their 1-0 midweek home defeat against Luton on Tuesday night.

The hosts dominated possession for large parts of the game, ending up with 72 percent of it at the full time whistle, but could only muster four shots on target, Ben Cabango also hitting the post with a close-range header.

However, it was the Hatters who claimed all three points thanks to Harry Cornick's first-time strike with 18 minutes to go, as it left the under-pressure Swans sitting in 19th place, 10 points above the drop zone, and on a run of just one win nine matches.

Kal Naismith chases former Hatters loanee Flynn Downes on Tuesday night

Luton chief Nathan Jones had labelled the performance as 'utter perfection', but speaking afterwards, Martin felt his side deserved more, saying: "I think we were the better team, we had three huge chances and don't score.

"They don't cause us much harm, they're really good at what they do, you can see why they're doing so well in the league.

"But we have to score when we're on top, so I'm really disappointed.

“Michael (Obafemi) has a brilliant chance, Hannes (Wolf) has a brilliant chance and in another game or two that might have been another outcome as I thought he was great tonight, and Michael did well too.

“Ben Cabango hits the post from five yards out and Ryan Bennett missed the follow-up, and it means we are really disappointed.

"I didn't see many problems with the performance in general.

"I thought we were dominant, they made it hard for us when we did not beat the press, but whenn we beat the press we looked really dangerous and the lads are giving us everything they've got.

"We concede such a poor goal, it's so disappointing. You can't concede a goal like that.

"They created the one big chance towards the end and took it.

“Apart from that they had a couple of bits in the first half from set-pieces, a few balls flashing across goal, but we have to score when we are on top.