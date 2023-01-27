Hatters attacker Harry Cornick

Swansea City are the latest club to be reportedly showing an interest in Hatters forward Harry Cornick.

News emerged yesterday that fellow Championship side Bristol City were readying an offer for the 27-year-old, who is believed to be out of contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer.

However, Wales Online are now stating that the mid-table Swans are also pursuing Cornick, who has scored 38 goals in 234 games for Luton, as a possible replacement for the expected departure of Irish international Michael Obafemi to Burnley ahead of the transfer window closing.