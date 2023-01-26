Long-serving Hatters attacker rumoured to be interesting Championship rivals Bristol City

Harry Cornick is rumoured to be interesting Bristol City

Luton attacker Harry Cornick is rumoured to be interesting Championship rivals Bristol City, who are reportedly considering an approach for the forward.

The 27-year-old is believed to be out of contact at Kenilworth Road in the summer, with Bristol Live claiming the Robins have identified the long-serving striker as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is due to join Premier League side Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cornick, who has made 234 appearances for Luton since joining from Bournemouth back in January 2017, finding the net 38 times, was Town’s second top scorer last season, with 12 goals.

This term, he has been restricted to just eight starts in all competitions this season, although three of them having come since manager Rob Edwards took charge, while was finally off the mark against Wigan recently, then netting a first league goal during Saturday’s 2-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Robins boss Nigel Pearson, who brought in former Town defender Kal Naismith on a free transfer back in May 2022, after his contract expired with Luton, said about replacing Semenyo: “To try and replace an individual directly probably isn't a realistic thing to do.

"What we have to do is try and get somebody into the squad that tries to fit the profile of the squad and that is, we try and play with a lot of high intensity.

"Anybody who comes in, in any position will be able to deal with that side of the game.

"It's important that we add to the squad sensibly.