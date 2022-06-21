Sweet: Poignant return of ex-Hatter Woodrow shows just far Luton have come since attacker's exit in 2011

Cauley Woodrow during his first time with the Hatters

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet believes the ‘poignant’ capture of ex-Hatter Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley is a clear indication of just how far the club have come in the decade since they sold their highly sought after academy graduate.

Back in March 2011, and with Woodrow having made his debut for the first team in the FA Trophy at Welling aged 16, going on to make two further appearances, he was sold to then Premier League side Fulham for what was a six figure fee.

Woodrow had already impressed during his few years in the Town academy, winning a prestigious European five-a-side tournament with the U16s and capped at England U17 level, while with Luton plying their trade in the Conference, they could never stand in the way of a move to a top flight club.

Fast forward 10 years though and the Cottagers are back in the Premier League once more, although they were almost joined by Town last season, the Hatters narrowly defeated in the Championship play-offs by Huddersfield Town.

With Barnsley suffering relegation to League One themselves and Woodrow revealing that Sweet had told him one day he would play for his former club once more, the deal was completed this afternoon, with the CEO saying: “For us to bring back a player who was always destined to play Premier League football demonstrates how far we’ve come since the Cauley left, but also how we are now perceived.

“For Cauley to be so enthusiastic about returning speaks volumes.

"He’s a model pro and we’re delighted his signing makes this poignant mark.