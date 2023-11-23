Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Impressive Luton prospect Jayden Luker has signed a new contract extension to remain at Kenilworth Road.

The 18-year-old was handed a trial for the Hatters after scoring against Town when part of ProDirect’s East London academy, before being offered a professional development contract in March 2022, going on to catch the eye in the FA Youth Cup as the club reached the fifth round.

The Peckham-born central midfielder played mostly for Lambeth Tigers while growing up, but has been training with the first team this season, named on the bench for a number of Premier League matches, including the recent 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

He also netted in Luton’s 8-0 victory over Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup recently, as boss Rob Edwards said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve agreed with Jayden to extend his contract, we’ve got high hopes for him.

“He’s got a fantastic attitude.

"Physically he’s very good and technically, he’s a footballer that has got real good levels of quality.

"He ticks a lot of boxes in terms of athleticism, ability and attitude, so he deserves it.

Jayden Luker and Joe Johnson warm up before Town's match against Burnley earlier this season - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

“He’s got to keep working hard, because the difficulty now for these young players is to break into a Premier League team, which is not easy.