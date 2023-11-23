Talented Luton youngster pens contract extension at Kenilworth Road
Impressive Luton prospect Jayden Luker has signed a new contract extension to remain at Kenilworth Road.
The 18-year-old was handed a trial for the Hatters after scoring against Town when part of ProDirect’s East London academy, before being offered a professional development contract in March 2022, going on to catch the eye in the FA Youth Cup as the club reached the fifth round.
The Peckham-born central midfielder played mostly for Lambeth Tigers while growing up, but has been training with the first team this season, named on the bench for a number of Premier League matches, including the recent 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
He also netted in Luton’s 8-0 victory over Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup recently, as boss Rob Edwards said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve agreed with Jayden to extend his contract, we’ve got high hopes for him.
“He’s got a fantastic attitude.
"Physically he’s very good and technically, he’s a footballer that has got real good levels of quality.
"He ticks a lot of boxes in terms of athleticism, ability and attitude, so he deserves it.
“He’s got to keep working hard, because the difficulty now for these young players is to break into a Premier League team, which is not easy.
“But he’s training with us every day and he holds his own well, so long-term there is a good young player there that can have a bright future.”