Taylor on target again as Town forward is 'learning very quickly' about refereeing during Colchester loan spell

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town striker Joe Taylor scored a fifth goal of his loan spell at Colchester United on Saturday after U's boss Ben Garner admitted the Hatters frontman is ‘learning very quickly’ about refereeing standards during his time with the League Two side.

The 20-year-old moved to the JobServe Community Stadium at the beginning of the campaign, as Luton boss Rob Edwards wanted him to get some much needed first team football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has done that too, starting all six of the U’s fourth tier matches, and their Carabao Cup clash with Cardiff City, although was taken off midway through the second half against both Gillingham and Walsall recently, when heaving been booked, he was substituted by Garner before being sent off.

Joe Taylor is on loan at League Two Colchester United this season - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the Colchester Gazette, the United manager said of a player who had made just one senior start prior to joining: “We don’t want to take away from Joe’s passion and love of the game.

“It’s just a bit of an education.

“He’s got to get used to the officiating at this level and how that works and some of the new rules and we’re all adjusting to that a little bit.

“In the last two games, it’s got to the point where there’s been a danger of a red card and it’s meant that he’s had to be taken off, for his own benefit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Joe’s learning all the time. He’s not played too much senior football and he’ll be learning very quickly.

“He’s shown what he’s capable of doing for us and we just need to keep working with him and be patient.

“I think he’s a very strong signing who will do well for us but it’s our job to educate him and develop him at the same time.”

Taylor managed to stay out of trouble at the weekend, as he started against Tranmere Rovers, along with recent addition, ex-Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He put his side in front after just 11 minutes when sent clean through by another ex-Hatter, Arthur Read, cleverly beat Luke McGee with an impudent finish.

The forward was denied a second by McGee, while after the break, he was also prevented from making it 2-0 by the keeper's legs.