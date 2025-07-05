Teenage Exeter City midfielder completes his 'big move' to the Hatters

Youngster heads to the Hatters

Luton Town have announced their third signing of the summer, with highly-rated midfielder Jake Richards joining on a permanent contract after completing his scholarship with fellow League One club Exeter City.

The 17-year-old arrives in Bedfordshire having already made 32 appearances for the Grecians since his senior debut which came on his 16th birthday in a Carabao Cup tie against Coventry City back in August 2023. Born in Devon, the teenager moved to the St James Park outfit as an U12 and was included in a first team pre-season friendly against Mousehole at the age of 15.

Last term, Richards played 20 times for Exeter, scoring twice, his first goal coming in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Tottenham Hotspur U21s and then during the 3-1 success over Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day, a game that saw the youngster on target along with another Hatters recruit in Milli Alli. In total, he has made 32 outings, picking up the Exeter City Supporters’ Trust Young Player of the Season, as well as being named LFE League One Apprentice of the Season at the 2025 EFL Awards.

New Town signing Jake Richards in action for Exeter City last season - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

City will be due a training compensation fee with Richards being under the age of 24 and having been offered a professional contract by the Grecians, as discussing his signing, Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield told the club’s official website: “Jake played against us twice last year at Wycombe and although he’s a young boy, he’s already gained great experience, so he is ready to come in and hopefully affect the first team group as soon as possible.

“He’s someone who can accept the ball in tight areas, he can wriggle out of tight situations and he can play in midfield, attacking midfield or behind the striker in the ten, so he has nice versatility about him and good dynamic movements. It’s a big move for him and we need to give him time to settle, but he’s been in training with us this week and he already feels like he’s at home with the boys. We want to progress his career and help develop him, and he’s a really exciting signing for the football club.”