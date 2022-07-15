Terriers win the race to sign reported Hatters target Rudoni from Dons

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni has signed for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have won the race to sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old was rumoured to be a player who was interesting Hatters boss Nathan Jones, plus newly promoted Sunderland, after a season in which he scored 12 goals and added five assists for the relegated Dons, named the club’s 2021/22 Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and ‘Junior Dons’ award winner.

Town were reported to have had discussions with Wimbledon earlier this month, but he has now opted to go to the John Smith’s Stadium, penning a four year deal with the option of a further year’s extension.

Terriers head coach Danny Schofield told the club’s official website: “I really like Jack as a player; it’s no surprise to me that there was a lot of interest in him.

“We’ve followed him for quite a while and watched a lot of him in action.

"He’s a footballer who will add a lot of high-quality attributes to the team in the centre of the pitch.

“He has certain standout qualities – his ability to receive the ball and drive forward in particular.

"He’s also very engaged when the team is going forward and attacks the penalty area really well.