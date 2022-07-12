Huddersfield tipped to win the race for Luton target Rudoni

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni is expected to go to Huddersfield

Luton are expected to miss out on the signing of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni, with Championship rivals Huddersfield Town tipped to win the race for his signature.

The Hatters were reported to have had discussions with the Dons earlier this month over the 21-year-old, who impressed in League One last term, scoring 12 goals and adding five assists in 49 appearances, as his side were eventually relegated.

After expressing his desire to leave Plough Lane this summer, a number of clubs were reported to be interested, with Town, Sunderland and Huddersfield rumoured to be the front-runners, the Dons believed to be holding out for close to £1m for the player who they signed at the age of 11 after being released by Crystal Palace

However, the South London Press is now reporting that a fee has been agreed between Wimbledon and Huddersfield, who saw head coach Carlos Corberan resign last week, with Rudoni thought to be signing a four year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.