Three Luton Town fixtures are chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Kick-off times changed for the Hatters

Luton Town have announced a further three League One matches have been chosen for TV coverage during August and September.

The Hatters’ opening contest of the campaign had already been moved to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, as they host AFC Wimbledon on Friday, August 1 at 8pm, that switch revealed on the fixture release day.

However, another three games have now been selected for Sky Sports+ coverage, with their kick-off times moved forward, including Luton’s second game of the campaign, at Peterborough United, taking place at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 9. Meanwhile, two weeks later, Town go up against fellow former Championship side Cardiff City, who were also relegated last term, at Kenilworth Road, also at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 23.

Luton Town are on Sky four times in the early stages of the League One season - pic: Liam Smith

The final game selected for domestic broadcast is Town’s visit to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 20, which will also be a 12.30pm kick-off on Sky Sports+. A club statement said: “Broadcast selections between October and January will be announced by the time the season commences in August. All 46 matches in League One and Vertu Trophy ties (up to the semi-final stage) are available for supporters based overseas to stream on LTFC+ next season.”