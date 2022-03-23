Tight hamstring forced Town defender Kioso off during Hull City win

Town defender Peter Kioso

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed that defender Peter Kioso was forced off during the 3-1 win at Hull City on Saturday because of a tight hamstring.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan with MK Dons in the first half of the season, was making his sixth start in the Championship, having kept his place from the 4-0 win over Preston North End in midweek.

However, ten minutes into the second half and with the Hatters leading 1-0, Kioso, who had been having a real battle with Tigers forward Tom Eaves during the first period, was replaced by Welsh international Tom Lockyer, appearing to point to his hamstring.

Discussing why he was brought off, Jones admitted it was to avoid Town suffering further defensive problems ahead of their run-in to the season, saying: "A tight hamstring, so we either leave him on and have him pull it, but with the greatest respect, Pete has been fluent at League One level and then you step up to Championship and it’s a different level physically.

"What we do compared to MK Dons is slightly different, he's had to adjust to that, so its always going to take its toll.

"But we've just got to roll with it and hopefully get a few back in two weeks time as we’ve got two weeks without a game which is needed.